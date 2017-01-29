U.S. states discussing lawsuit over Trump immigration order

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A group of state attorneys general are discussing whether to file their own court challenge against President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States, officials in three states told Reuters.

Officials in the offices of attorneys general in Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii said on Saturday they were evaluating what specific claims could be filed, and in which court. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)