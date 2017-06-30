WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's
administration has dropped plans for an executive order that
will require all U.S. food aid to be transported on American
ships after members of Congress protested, congressional and aid
sources said on Friday.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Trump was considering
issuing an order that would have increased to 100 percent the
current requirement that 50 percent of such aid be transported
on U.S.-flagged vessels.
Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, stopped short of confirming
information about the order but said he had discussed the issue
with Trump and that he understands that the shift would have
increased the cost of food aid and caused more people to starve.
"I had a good conversation today with President Trump,"
Corker said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"As a businessman, he understands that expanding the cargo
preference would substantially drive up the cost of food aid and
cause more people to starve around the world," Corker said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Although unlikely to have any significant effect on the $4
trillion global cargo shipping industry, the initiative
originally touted as part of Trump's "America First" platform
might have slowed food aid getting to millions of people and do
little to create jobs, critics said.
Aid groups, and members of Congress from both parties have
been working for years to lower, or eliminate, the 50 percent
shipping requirement. The United States, the world's largest
provider of humanitarian assistance, spent about $2.8 billion on
foreign food aid in 2016. About half of that is estimated to go
to shipping and storage.
The conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute said
in a November report that shipping food aid on U.S.-flagged
vessels costs 46 percent more than aid shipped at
internationally competitive rates and can take as much as 14
weeks longer.
Jeremy Konyndyk, a former director of USAID's Office of U.S.
Foreign Disaster Assistance, welcomed the administration's
decision to drop the order.
Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Washington-based
Center for Global Development, said that with four potential
famines in the world "it would have been the worst possible
moment to be shifting money out of hungry mouths and into
subsidies for big shipping conglomerates."
Corker has been pushing for years to reform the U.S. food
aid program, including by eliminating the cargo preference. He
said in his statement he looked forward to working with Congress
and the administration to achieve "long overdue reforms."
After hearing about the possible executive order, several
members of Congress called the White House to express their
concern, congressional aides said.
The administration's budget proposal has suggested slashing
foreign aid in general while increasing defense spending.
That plan was also met with stiff opposition in Congress, as
lawmakers argued that "soft power" options such as food and
medical aid and disaster recovery assistance can be effective
tools in foreign policy that should not be discounted.
Supporters say Trump's initiative would not only create new
U.S. jobs in the shipping industry but that U.S.-controlled food
shipments are important for national security because the U.S.
fleet could be transferred to the military in case of a
conflict.
Food aid is a very small percentage of the worldwide sea
cargo flow, critics argue, while the security issue is moot as
most cargo ships are too slow for use by the 21st century
military.
They said the costs would also be far higher by eliminating
competition for shipping contracts with lower-cost international
carriers, requiring more U.S. taxpayer dollars to feed fewer
people.
