7 months ago
Pentagon starts cost-cutting reviews of F-35, presidential aircraft
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 7 months ago

Pentagon starts cost-cutting reviews of F-35, presidential aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.

The review of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program, which President Donald Trump has derided as being too expensive, would have two parts: one looking at how to lower costs, while the other would determine whether the F/A-18E/F could be an effective, lower cost alternative to the F-35C aircraft if improvements were made, the memo said.

Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

