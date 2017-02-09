BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.
As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.