9 months ago
Trump's Boeing comments reflect bid to save taxpayer money -aides
December 6, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

Trump's Boeing comments reflect bid to save taxpayer money -aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's comment on Tuesday calling for the government to cancel the purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One plane reflect the U.S. president-elect's focus on keeping costs down, his transition team told reporters.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Trump's aides said the team was focused trying to save taxpayers' money and that there would be more specific details about such efforts after Trump takes office on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, David Alexander and Amy Tennery; Writing by Susan Heavey)

