9 months ago
Trump says "cancel order" on too expensive new Air Force One
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

Trump says "cancel order" on too expensive new Air Force One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged the government to cancel Boeing's new Air Force One plane in a Twitter post on Monday, saying it was too expensive.

"Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump said.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing an initial contract worth $25.8 million. Details about the total value of the new contract have not been released, but the Air Force has previously said that it had earmarked $1.65 billion for two replacement jets. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

