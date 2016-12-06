White House: Trump's $4 bln figure on Air Force One is questionable

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it does not know where President-elect Donald Trump got his figure of more than $4 billion to replace the Air Force One plane that transports presidents, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Trump urged the federal government on Tuesday to cancel an order with Boeing Co to develop a new Air Force One, saying costs were more than $4 billion and "out of control."

"Some of the statistics that have been cited, shall we say, don't appear to reflect the nature of the financial arrangement between Boeing and the Department of Defense," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)