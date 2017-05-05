WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, withdrew his name from consideration for the position, a White House official said on Friday.

Green, who is the third Trump nominee for a service secretary position to withdraw, has faced criticism from rights groups and lawmakers over allegations over past comments about minorities as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or LGBT, people.

"Mark Green's decision to withdraw his name from consideration as Army Secretary is good news for all Americans, especially those who were personally vilified by his disparaging comments directed toward the LGBTQ community, Muslim community, Latino community and more," Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, said in a statement.

Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)