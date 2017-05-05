WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. President Donald Trump's
nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, withdrew his name from
consideration for the position, a White House official said on
Friday.
Green, who is the third Trump nominee for a service
secretary position to withdraw, has faced criticism from rights
groups and lawmakers over allegations over past comments about
minorities as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or
LGBT, people.
"Mark Green's decision to withdraw his name from
consideration as Army Secretary is good news for all Americans,
especially those who were personally vilified by his disparaging
comments directed toward the LGBTQ community, Muslim community,
Latino community and more," Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader
in the U.S. Senate, said in a statement.
Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation
Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East.
