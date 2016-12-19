FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump nominates Viola as secretary of the Army
December 19, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 8 months ago

Trump nominates Viola as secretary of the Army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Virtu Financial founder Vincent Viola as secretary of the Army, the Trump transition team said on Monday.

"Whether it is his distinguished military service or highly impressive track record in the world of business, Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge," Trump was quoted as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
