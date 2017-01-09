Trump praises Ford, Fiat for U.S. investments

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump praised Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for announcing new investments in the United States after he made U.S. auto production a key part of his campaign.

Ford announced last week it would abandon plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and invest $700 million in a Michigan plant over four years, while Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it will invest $1 billion and add 2,000 jobs at plants in Ohio and Michigan to build new SUVs and pickup trucks. Both companies have said they made the decision for business reasons and not because of pressure from Trump. (Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and David Shepardson in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)