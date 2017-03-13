FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review
March 13, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 months ago

Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, to tout his administration's decision to revive a review of the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions rules, after the Obama adminitration moved in its final days to lock in the rules. In addition to the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, officials from Japanese and German autoamkers are also expected to attend. A White House official confirmed Trump plans to visit Michigan, but did not immediately confirm details.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

