WASHINGTON Feb 3 President Donald Trump on
Friday will call on the U.S. Labor Department to delay for 180
days the implementation of its fiduciary duty rule requiring
brokers offering retirement investment advice to put their
clients' interest first, according to a draft memo seen by
Reuters.
The draft memo also calls for the Labor Department to
conduct a legal and economic review of the rule. If the
department then concludes the rule is out of step with the
administration's policies, the draft memo says the department
should take steps to rescind it.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Writing by Sarah N.
Lynch in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)