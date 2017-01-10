FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BHP Billiton says chairman, CEO hold productive talks with Trump
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 7 months ago

BHP Billiton says chairman, CEO hold productive talks with Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, said its chairman and chief executive held positive talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"BHP Billiton Chairman Jac Nasser and Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Pence today in New York City," the company said in an emailed statement.

"They discussed a wide range of subject areas, including the global resources sector, and BHP Billiton's investment in the U.S." (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.