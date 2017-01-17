FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says CEO to meet with Trump on Tuesday
January 17, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 7 months ago

Boeing says CEO to meet with Trump on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.

The meeting comes after Trump has pressured the Chicago-based aerospace and defense company to lower prices on Air Force One and to price a contract with its F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

