Breakingviews: U.S. immigration crackdown bets the farm

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ailing U.S. farmers are getting swept up in the country's immigration crackdown. The government is moving hastily to deport more illegal workers as part of Donald Trump's America-centric policy. In a dubious effort to protect industries like manufacturing, however, stricter rules will hit an already suffering agricultural sector.

The Department of Homeland Security is working on putting the president's campaign promises into action. It issued guidance on Tuesday that gives law enforcement wider latitude to expel foreigners. The idea is that they're taking away jobs from American workers.

New priorities target any of the 11 million undocumented immigrants who have broken any laws or abused public benefits. That goes beyond Barack Obama's focus on those who committed serious crimes. The government also wants to hire 15,000 additional immigration and border agents. And Homeland Security plans to establish an office dedicated to culling information for victims of immigrant crime and to eliminate privacy rights for anyone who is not a U.S. citizen or green-card holder.

More than half the country's 731,000 farm workers are illegal immigrants, according to the Labor Department. The outflow of Mexicans leaving the United States already has been outpacing those entering from 2005 to 2014, according to the Pew Research Center. Labor shortages have caused wages for farm workers to jump by almost a third over the last decade to nearly $13 an hour in 2016, according to the Department of Agriculture. Over that same period, the number of workers fell by more than 6 percent.

Those economic forces have contributed to lower earnings and slower production. National net farm income is expected to fall by 9 percent in 2017 to about $62 billion, according to a Congressional Research Service report. That would be the lowest figure since 2002 and represent a fourth consecutive year of decline. The level of harvested corn, wheat and other crops last year, meanwhile, was similar to the amount in 2005, despite technology improvements, government figures show.

The export-dependent agricultural sector is already concerned about the president's protectionist trade philosophy. Now, its shrinking workforce is at risk of being gutted. For the sake of his broader goals, Trump, it would seem, is ready to bet the farm.

