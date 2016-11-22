FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK's Mr Brexit says no vacancy for ambassador to United States
November 22, 2016

UK's Mr Brexit says no vacancy for ambassador to United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday there was no vacancy for the job of ambassador to Washington as the incumbent was very good.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington.

"People can say what they like but the simple truth is there's no vacancy. The ambassador there is very very good, as we've seen," Davis told the BBC.

"We believe in free speech - we have a very good ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch, and he'll be there for years," Davis said. Darroch did not reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
