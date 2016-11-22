FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

"We appoint our ambassadors," says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain has an "incredibly strong and enduring" relationship with the United States and will build on it when Donald Trump takes office as president, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Trump said on Twitter that "many people" would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington, a break with usual diplomatic protocol and an appeal that was quickly dismissed by British officials.

"We have an excellent ambassador to the United States and he will continue in his work," the spokesman told reporters, pointing out the ambassador only took office this year and normally the job is held for at least four years.

"We appoint our ambassadors," he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editng by Stephen Addison

