Britain tells Trump: "There is no vacancy" for Farage as ambassador to United States

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - After U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington, Prime Minister Theresa May's office pointedly ruled out such a move.

"There is no vacancy," a Downing Street spokesman said when asked about Trump's remark on Tuesday. "We already have an excellent ambassador to the US."

Farage, one of the leaders of the successful referendum fight for Britain to leave the European Union, spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)