Trump says Brexit to be "a great thing", wants very substantial cut in nuclear weapons

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Brexit will turn out to be a "great thing" and that he wants a stocks of nuclear weapons should be reduced very substantially as part of any deal with Russia, The Times newspaper reported.

"Brexit is going to end up being a great thing," Trump told The Times of London in an interview, according to extracts sent by the newspaper ahead of publication.

Trump said he would work very hard to get a trade deal with the United Kingdom "done quickly and done properly".

When asked about the prospect of a nuclear arms reduction deal with Russia, Trump told the newspaper in an interview: "For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it." (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)