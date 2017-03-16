WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's
administration is proposing a 31 percent cut to the
Environmental Protection Agency's budget, eliminating its
climate change programs and trimming back core initiatives aimed
at protecting air and water quality, according to budget
documents released on Thursday.
The White House's proposed 2018 budget for the agency comes
as Trump seeks to clear away regulations he claims are hobbling
U.S. businesses - like oil drillers and coal miners. The
proposed cuts are a starting point in negotiations with
Congress, and could be tempered.
The proposal would eliminate 3,200 EPA employees, or 19
percent of the current workforce, and effectively erase former
President Barack Obama's initiatives to combat climate change by
cutting funding for the agency's signature Clean Power Plan
aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
It would also eliminate climate change research and
international climate change programs. Together, the cuts to
climate change initiatives at the agency would eliminate some
$100 million in spending.
"Consistent with the President's America First Energy Plan,
the budget reorients the EPA's air program to protect the air we
breathe without unduly burdening the American economy," a
summary of the agency's proposed budget said.
Trump has expressed doubts about the science of climate
change and has said the United States can reduce green
regulation drastically without compromising air and water
quality.
But the proposed EPA budget cuts would extend well beyond
climate change. It would cut some $427 million to regional
pollution cleanup programs, including in the Great Lakes and
Chesapeake Bay. Funding for the Superfund program to clean up
the nation's most contaminated sites would drop by $330 million
to $762 million.
The budget summary said the rationale for the changes is to
give local and state governments - often facing severe budget
constraints themselves - responsibility for such clean-up
efforts.
Trump's proposal would also cut the budget for the EPA's
enforcement division, which fines companies for pollution, by 31
percent. It would axe dozens of other programs including the
popular Energy Star appliance efficiency program aimed at
reducing U.S. energy consumption.
One area that would see a small boost is for State Revolving
Funds, low-interest loans for investments in water and
sanitation infrastructure. The budget would add $4 million to
the funds, bringing its budget up to $100 million.