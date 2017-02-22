FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Trump says federal government must do 'more with less'
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 6 months ago

Trump says federal government must do 'more with less'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he plans to make the U.S. government leaner and more accountable ahead of a meeting with key administration officials to discuss the federal budget.

"Unfortunately, the budget we're essentially inheriting is a mess. The finances of our country are a mess," Trump said at the start of a lunch meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and other officials.

Trump complained that the national debt had doubled over the last eight years.

"We must do a lot more with less," Trump told reporters. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Reese)

