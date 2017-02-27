GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, U.S. dollar firm on Fed outlook
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
(Corrects typographical error in headline)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 President Donald Trump on Monday said he would propose a budget that would ramp up spending on defense, but seek savings elsewhere to pay for it.
"We're going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable," Trump said in a meeting with governors in which he said he planned to propose a substantial increase in public safety spending.
Trump also said he would talk about his plans for infrastructure spending in a speech to Congress on Tuesday. "We're going to start spending on infrastructure big," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
* Former N.J. governor called "mastermind" of failed strategy (Adds details from opening statements, testimony by first witness)
* S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment; outlook developing