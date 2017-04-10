FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet with U.S. business leaders on Tuesday
April 10, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 4 months ago

Trump to meet with U.S. business leaders on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.

The business leaders from a variety of sectors also will confer in small groups with five cabinet secretaries about administration priorities on the budget, transportation, environment, education and commerce. It would be the latest in a series of meetings Trump is holding with business leaders as he seeks to gain traction for administration plans for corporate tax reform, boosting infrastructure and cutting federal regulations. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

