7 months ago
Trump moving U.S. toward era of bilateral trade -White House
January 23, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 7 months ago

Trump moving U.S. toward era of bilateral trade -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with key business leaders on Monday and signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, moving the country toward an era of bilateral trade and job creation at home, the White House said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing that Trump would move away from multilateral trade policies toward bilateral trade that puts America first. He said the meeting with top U.S. business leaders included a "really great" exchange of ideas and the group would reconvene again in a month.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Leslie Adler

