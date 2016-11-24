FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says 'making progress' to keep Carrier Corp in U.S.
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 9 months ago

Trump says 'making progress' to keep Carrier Corp in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "making progress" to keep Carrier Corp's heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business in Indiana.

"I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S. (Indiana). MAKING PROGRESS - Will know soon!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Carrier is part of United Technologies Corp's UTC Climate, Controls & Security unit. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

