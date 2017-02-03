(Adds comments from Trump, Blackstone CEO)
By Emily Stephenson and David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S.
companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House
on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban
on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the
United States.
Business leaders said afterward that the group, which
included Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase & Co and Indra
Nooyi of PepsiCo Inc, discussed bank rules, tax reform,
and objections to Trump's week-old ban.
Some companies are worried that the travel restrictions will
impact their employees or create uncertainty that could rattle
markets. Tech companies also have broader concerns about Trump's
immigration policies because of the number of foreign workers
they employ in the United States.
The U.S. business community has been divided in their
approach on taxes and immigration, and some leaders are wary of
working with a president who uses his platform to attack
companies that vex him, such as threatening penalties for
manufacturing outside the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly delivered an update
to the corporate leaders on the travel restrictions, which
caused chaos at major U.S. airports and are now facing court
challenges.
"There was obviously concern by different people and
explanations and that issue had to be covered and was covered,"
Blackstone Group Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman, who leads
the advisory group, said on Fox Business.
Participants including Elon Musk of Tesla Inc had
said before the meeting that they would raise concerns with
Trump about the travel crackdown.
The meeting, which also included Mary Barra of General
Motors Co and Jim McNerney, formerly of Boeing Co,
convened a business advisory panel that Trump announced in
December.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit the group under pressure from
activists over the order. Musk defended his own decision to
participate on Friday, saying that going to the meeting did not
mean he agreed with Trump's actions.
The White House said in a statement on Thursday evening that
did not mention Uber that Trump "understands the importance of
an open dialogue with fellow business leaders to discuss how to
best make our nation's economy stronger."
Executives from Ford Motor Co also criticized the ban,
but others, including General Motors and JPMorgan Chase have not
taken a position.
SPLIT ON TAX REFORM
Trump has also met with executives from the U.S.
pharmaceutical and auto industries as part of a push to step up
U.S. job creation.
Division in the corporate world is also developing over
taxes. Boeing Co and General Electric Co on Thursday
joined a group in support of a congressional plan to tax all
imports. But that plan, which does not have universal support
among Republicans, is opposed by many U.S. retailers, which say
it could raise prices for consumers.
"If you're a big U.S. manufacturer and exporter, you love
it. And if you're a retailer bringing a lot of your stuff in, it
has ramifications for you," Jack Welch, the former GE chief
executive, said on Fox Business after the meeting. "It's not a
simple issue."
Republican leaders say tax reform is a top priority, but
they have acknowledged it could take until the end of 2017 or
longer to finish legislation.
"If I were a company, I'd be worried about tax reform," said
Bernie Williams, chief investment officer at USAA Investment
Solutions, in San Antonio.
The White House meeting with the group is also set to cover
trade, regulatory relief and infrastructure.
