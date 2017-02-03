CHICAGO Feb 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief
Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on Friday his meeting with
President Donald Trump offered an important opportunity to
discuss the economy and job creation.
Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled at the
White House, and some of them expressed concern about a travel
ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to
the United States.
McMillon described the dialogue with the President as
"constructive" and "candid."
"It's always better to be engaged in trying to shape
solutions than sitting on the sidelines," the discount retail
chain's CEO said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)