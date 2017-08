WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.

Trump also touched on his plan to deport illegal immigrants to Mexico. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Mexico on what Trump called a "tough trip." (Reporting by David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Howard Goller)