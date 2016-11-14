U.S. derivatives regulator sees smooth transition at agency following election

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. derivatives regulator said on Monday he hopes to accomplish a few more things as he enters the last few months heading the Commodity Futures Trading Commision, adding that he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition at the agency.

Chairman Timothy Massad became chair in 2014, under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Typically, the chief steps aside when a different party takes control of the White House. President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican, will be inaugurated in January.

"If you're looking for the inside track on what President-elect Trump wants to do in this area, I'm not your guy," Massad said in remarks at the CME Global Financial Leadership Conference.

He noted that Trump, and fellow Republicans in Congress, have said they intend to repeal parts of 2010's Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law which expanded derivatives regulation and gave CFTC more oversight responsibilities in the $710 trillion global swaps market that is dominated by large U.S. banks.

"So should we expect a wholesale repeal, including the provisions that reformed the swaps market? I do not think so," Massad said. "And that's because I believe there's a growing consensus that the reforms made to bring transparency and oversight to the swaps market made sense." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)