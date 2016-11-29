Trump to nominate Elaine Chao for transportation post -source

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to be his transportation secretary, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.

The source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the pick to Reuters. Chao was labor secretary under President George W. Bush and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. The formal announcement was expected Tuesday afternoon.