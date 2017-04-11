By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's family
business has reached a settlement with a second celebrity chef
over a canceled deal for a restaurant at Trump's hotel in
Washington, the two sides said.
Trump had sued chef Geoffrey Zakarian in 2015 for $10
million after the restaurateur scrapped plans for a restaurant
in the new Trump International Hotel a few blocks from the White
House after Trump called Mexican immigrants to the United States
rapists and criminals.
"After an intense, two-year legal battle, we are pleased we
were able to amicably resolve our differences and wish Geoffrey
continued success," Donald Trump Jr., the Republican president's
son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said
in a joint statement with Zakarian issued on Monday.
Zakarian said that with the opening of a new restaurant in
Florida and others in the works, "2017 is already shaping up to
be a hugely successful year for us."
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Before the
agreement, a pretrial conference was scheduled for May in
District of Columbia Superior Court.
The Trump Organization and celebrity chef Jose Andres also
reached a settlement last week over a canceled agreement on a
restaurant at the hotel.
Andres, who was born in Spain and is a U.S. citizen, had
pulled out of his deal over Trump's disparaging comments about
Mexicans, saying they harmed all immigrants.
The Trump International Hotel, which opened last fall in a
building leased from the federal government, has become a
rallying point for anti-Trump demonstrators and a focus of
controversy since his election in November.
Although Trump critics have contended that the hotel was a
conflict of interest, the government's property oversight arm
found last month that the issue had been resolved by Donald
Trump Jr. taking over its management.
A Washington restaurant sued the president and Trump Old
Post Office LLC in March, claiming patrons had shifted
business to the new establishment to curry favor with his
administration. A Trump Organization attorney said the lawsuit
lacked merit.