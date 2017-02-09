BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Feb 9 China said on Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China commended Trump for sending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people and said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.
Trump sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday saying he looked forward to developing a "constructive relationship", a White House statement said. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acasti Pharma announces pricing for its public offering of units
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces notification for repurchase of 3.80% convertible senior notes at option of holders