BEIJING Feb 9 China said on Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China commended Trump for sending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people and said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.

Trump sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday saying he looked forward to developing a "constructive relationship", a White House statement said. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)