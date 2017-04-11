FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will get better U.S. trade deal if it solves N.Korea problem -Trump
April 11, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 4 months ago

China will get better U.S. trade deal if it solves N.Korea problem -Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a note on Twitter on Tuesday that he told China's President Xi Jinping that Beijing would get a better trade deal with Washington if it helped solve the U.S. problem with North Korea.

"I explained to the president of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!" Trump, who held talks with Xi in Florida last week, wrote on Twitter.

"North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!" he added in a second note. (Reporting by David Alexander)

