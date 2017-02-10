FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Trump backs "one China" policy in call with China's Xi -FT
February 10, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 6 months ago

RPT-Trump backs "one China" policy in call with China's Xi -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to snap)

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.

Trump, who was inaugurated last month, said in December the United States did not necessarily have to stick to the "one China" policy, by which Washington acknowledges China's position that it has sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

