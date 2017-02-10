Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to
honour the longstanding "one China" policy in a phone call with
Chinese President Xi Jinping, a major diplomatic boost for
Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to neighbouring
Taiwan.
The following are some of the major developments in
U.S.-Sino relations since Trump won the U.S. presidential
election in November.
Dec 2 - Trump speaks by phone with President Tsai Ing-wen of
Taiwan, a move that is likely to infuriate China, which
considers the self-ruled island its own, and complicate U.S.
relations with Beijing. China lodges swift protest, blaming
Taiwan for the petty move.
Dec 11 - Trump says the United States did not necessarily
have to stick to its long-standing position that Taiwan is part
of "one China," questioning nearly four decades of U.S. policy.
Dec 12 - China expresses "serious concern" after Trump said
the United States did not necessarily have to stick to its
long-held stance that Taiwan is part of "one China".
Dec 14 - In a veiled warning to Trump, China's ambassador
to the United States says Beijing will never bargain with
Washington over issues involving its national sovereignty or
territorial integrity.
Jan 11 - Taiwan scrambles jets and navy ships after a group
of Chinese warships, led by its sole aircraft carrier, sailed
through the Taiwan Strait, the latest sign of heightened tension
between Beijing and the island.
Jan 12 - Trump's then nominee for secretary of state, Rex
Tillerson, says China should be denied access to islands it has
built in the contested South China Sea, describing the placing
of military assets there as "akin to Russia's taking Crimea"
from Ukraine.
Feb 3 - China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, tells Michael
Flynn, Trump's National Security Advisor, that China hopes it
can work with the United States to manage and control disputes
and sensitive problems.
Feb 9 - Trump breaks the ice with Xi in a letter that says
he looks forward to working with him to develop relations.
Feb 9 - Trump changes tack and agrees to honour the "one
China" policy during a phone call with Xi.
