Trump says intelligence director denounced 'fictitious' report

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called him to denounce the "false and fictitious" report about a dossier that makes salacious claims about him in Russia.

Clapper, in a statement on Wednesday, said he had spoken with Trump that evening and told the president-elect that he did not believe the media leaks of the report came from the intelligence community.

"James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!" Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)