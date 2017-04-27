By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON A group of nine Republican lawmakers
urged President Donald Trump to keep the United States in the
2015 Paris climate agreement but to reduce its pledge to cut
greenhouse gas emissions, as Trump advisors were set on Thursday
to discuss whether to leave the pact.
Representative Kevin Cramer of oil-producing North Dakota
and eight other members of the House of Representatives sent a
letter to Trump urging him to use the country's "seat at the
Paris table to defend and promote our commercial interest,
including our manufacturing and fossil fuel sectors."
If the United States is to stay in the 2015 agreement,
Washington should present a new emissions cutting pledge that
"does no harm to our economy," the letter said.
Former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, had pledged a 26
percent to 28 percent cut in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from
2005 levels, by 2025. Most scientists say the world needs to
curb greenhouse gas emissions to limit the effects of climate
change including rising seas, deadly heatwaves, and severe
storms and droughts.
White House advisors and Trump administration officials were
set to meet on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. EDT (1730 GMT) to hold an
initial discussion on whether to stay in the pact.
Trump made cancelling the Paris agreement part of his
100-day plan for energy policy. He later said he was open to
staying if Washington got better terms.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former head of Exxon
Mobil and Energy Secretary Rick Perry have said the
country should remain in the agreement. Opponents of the pact in
the administration include Scott Pruitt, the Environmental
Protection Agency administrator and a former attorney general of
oil producing Oklahoma, and Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
Nearly 200 countries struck the Paris agreement to limit
climate change by cutting carbon dioxide emissions and making
investments in clean energy.
Many global companies such as BP and Microsoft
have urged the United States to stay in the agreement
to protect their competitiveness.
The lawmakers also said Washington should retain its seat on
the Green Climate Fund, which aims to tackle climate change in
poor countries, but not make additional transfers to it. The
United States pledged $3 billion to the fund in 2014, and Obama
gave $1 billion to it, with the last $500 million payment coming
in his last days as president.