May 9, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 3 months ago

Trump will make decision on Paris climate pact after G7 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not make a decision on whether the United States should remain in the Paris climate agreement until after he returns from the May 26-27 G7 summit, the White House said Tuesday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump is continuing to hear from advisers on the pros and cons of the United States remaining in the global accord, but that he will make a decision when he returns from the G7 summit in Italy, not prior to that as originally planned.

"It's a sign that the president wants to continue to meet with his team ... and come to a decision on what's (in) the best interest of the United States," Spicer told reporters. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

