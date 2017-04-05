By Valerie Volcovici, Nichola Groom and Scott DiSavino
| WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK When President
Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to sweep away
Obama-era climate change regulations, he said it would end
America's "war on coal", usher in a new era of energy production
and put miners back to work.
But the biggest consumers of U.S. coal - power generating
companies - remain unconvinced.
Reuters surveyed 32 utilities with operations in the 26
states that sued former President Barack Obama's administration
to block its Clean Power Plan, the main target of Trump's
executive order. The bulk of them have no plans to alter their
multi-billion dollar, years-long shift away from coal,
suggesting demand for the fuel will keep falling despite Trump's
efforts.
The utilities gave many reasons, mainly economic: Natural
gas - coal’s top competitor - is cheap and abundant; solar and
wind power costs are falling; state environmental laws remain in
place; and Trump's regulatory rollback may not survive legal
challenges.
Meanwhile, big investors aligned with the global push to
fight climate change – such as the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth
Fund – have been pressuring U.S. utilities in which they own
stakes to cut coal use.
"I’m not going to build new coal plants in today’s
environment," said Ben Fowke, CEO of Xcel Energy, which
operates in eight states and uses coal for about 36 percent of
its electricity production. "And if I’m not going to build new
ones, eventually there won’t be any."
Of the 32 utilities contacted by Reuters, 20 said Trump's
order would have no impact on their investment plans; five said
they were reviewing the implications of the order; six gave no
response. Just one said it would prolong the life of some of its
older coal-fired power units.
North Dakota's Basin Electric Power Cooperative was the sole
utility to identify an immediate positive impact of Trump's
order on the outlook for coal.
"We’re in the situation where the executive order takes a
lot of pressure off the decisions we had to make in the near
term, such as whether to retrofit and retire older coal plants,"
said Dale Niezwaag, a spokesman for Basin Electric. "But Trump
can be a one-termer, so the reprieve out there is short."
Trump's executive order triggered a review aimed at killing
the Clean Power Plan. The Obama-era law would have required
states, by 2030, to collectively cut carbon emissions from
existing power plants by 30 percent from 2005 levels. It was
designed as a primary strategy in U.S. efforts to fight global
climate change.
The U.S. coal industry, without increases in domestic
demand, would need to rely on export markets for growth.
Shipments of U.S. metallurgical coal, used in the production of
steel, have recently shown up in China following a two-year
hiatus - in part to offset banned shipments from North Korea and
temporary delays from cyclone-hit Australian producers.
RETIRING AND RETROFITTING
Coal had been the primary fuel source for U.S. power plants
for the last century, but its use has fallen more than a third
since 2008 after advancements in drilling technology unlocked
new reserves of natural gas.
Hundreds of aging coal-fired power plants have been retired
or retrofitted. Huge coal mining companies like Peabody Energy
Corp and Arch Coal fell into bankruptcy, and
production last year hit its lowest point since 1978.
The slide appears likely to continue: U.S. power companies
now expect to retire or convert more than 8,000 megawatts of
coal-fired plants in 2017 after shutting almost 13,000 MW last
year, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration and
Thomson Reuters data.
Luke Popovich, a spokesman for the National Mining
Association, acknowledged Trump's efforts would not return the
coal industry to its "glory days," but offered some hope.
"There may not be immediate plans for utilities to bring on
more coal, but the future is always uncertain in this market,"
he said.
Many of the companies in the Reuters survey said they had
been focused on reducing carbon emissions for a decade or more
and were hesitant to change direction based on shifting
political winds in Washington D.C.
"Utility planning typically takes place over much longer
periods than presidential terms of office," Berkshire Hathaway
Inc-owned Pacificorp spokesman Tom Gauntt said.
Several utilities also cited falling costs for wind and
solar power, which are now often as cheap as coal or natural
gas, thanks in part to government subsidies for renewable
energy.
In the meantime, activist investors have increased pressure
on U.S. utilities to shun coal.
In the last year, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest, has excluded more than a dozen U.S. power
companies - including Xcel, American Electric Power Co Inc
and NRG Energy Inc - from its investments because of
their reliance on coal-fired power.
Another eight companies, including Southern Co and
NorthWestern Corp, are "under observation" by the fund.
Wyoming-based coal miner Cloud Peak Energy said it
doesn't blame utilities for being lukewarm to Trump's order.
"For eight years, if you were a utility running coal, you
got the hell kicked out of you," said Richard Reavey, a
spokesman for the company. "Are you going to turn around
tomorrow and say, 'Let's buy lots of coal plants'? Pretty
unlikely."