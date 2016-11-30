FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs executive eyed for White House budget post -transition official
November 30, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

Goldman Sachs executive eyed for White House budget post -transition official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn to head the White House budget office or to fill other positions, a Trump transition official said on Wednesday.

Cohn, 56, a former Goldman commodities trader who joined the firm in 1990, has been widely considered to be the heir apparent to the company's CEO, Lloyd Blankfein.

Dow Jones reported earlier on Wednesday that Cohn, who met with Trump on Tuesday, has had discussions about leaving the firm. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

