3 months ago
Senate intelligence panel chief: Comey firing may slow Russia probe
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
May 10, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 3 months ago

Senate intelligence panel chief: Comey firing may slow Russia probe

Susan Heavey

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey could temporarily delay the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, committee chairman Senator Richard Burr said he hoped to get the same level of cooperation from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, but "an interruption in any of the access we have to documents and personnel would be harmful to our investigation. It wouldn't ... preclude us from coming to a conclusion, but it might delay us."

