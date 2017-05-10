FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
The future of FBI's Russia probe after Comey firing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
May 10, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 3 months ago

The future of FBI's Russia probe after Comey firing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Amanda Becker
    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's dismissal of
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey has raised
questions about the future of the agency's probe into Russian
attempts to sway the 2016 presidential election and possible
collusion with Trump's campaign.
    Democrats are worried Comey's firing on Tuesday could
jeopardize the ongoing FBI probe and have renewed calls for an
independent investigation. Some Republicans have said that could
undermine concurrent investigations underway in the U.S. Senate
and House of Representatives.
    Here is what could happen next:
    * The investigations already underway could continue.
Comey's firing does not necessarily mean the FBI's investigation
into Moscow's role in the 2016 election will be disrupted or
end, legal experts told Reuters. The career FBI staffers Comey
put in charge of the probe will likely continue it, even as the
search for a new director begins.
    The parallel inquiries underway in Senate and House
committees could likewise progress.
    
    * The Justice Department, other federal agencies or the U.S.
Congress could conduct independent investigations.
    The Justice Department could conduct a criminal
investigation. But other federal agencies and departments have
the power to conduct fact-finding inquiries, according to
University of Southern California law professor Sam Erman.
    Congress could also create a special commission or appoint a
special master separate from the committee probes, Erman said.
    
    * The Justice Department could appoint a special counsel.
    Most Democrats have said they prefer the appointment of a
special counsel at the Justice Department to oversee the probe
since it is the only agency that can bring a criminal case.
    A law related to the appointment of a special prosecutor
lapsed in the 1990s but department regulations provide that the
attorney general can appoint a special counsel from outside the
federal government.
    If the attorney general ignores the recommendations of a
special counsel, the rules specify that a report must be sent to
Congress, according to Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law
School in Los Angeles.
    The attorney general can hire staff to do the job of a
special counsel without triggering department rules. This
occurred in 2003 when a special counsel investigated the
disclosure of the identity of intelligence officer Valerie
Plame.

    * Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would likely
appoint a special counsel.
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from
involvement in Russia-related probes after misstating his own
contacts in 2016 with Russia’s ambassador in Washington.
Rosenstein would likely appoint a special counsel.
    Some Democrats, however, have already raised questions about
Sessions' role in advising Rosenstein on Comey's firing and
called for a nonpolitical appointee at the Justice Department to
make the special counsel decision.

    * The appointment of a special counsel would not end the
congressional probes.
    Senate Republicans, including some from leadership, have
said a special counsel should not be appointed because it would
imperil ongoing congressional probes but a special counsel would
not have the authority to demand Congress halt a probe.
    Criminal probes can at times complicate congressional
matters, particularly with witness testimony. But an
investigation undertaken by a special counsel would be no
different than the one already underway at the FBI. "It wouldn't
interfere any more or any less if a special counsel were
appointed," Levitt said.

 (Additional reporting by Rick Cowan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.