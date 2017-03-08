Factbox: Compare and contrast - Trump's tweets vs private comments to CEOs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has gone on Twitter to lambaste a number of companies for cost over-runs, or high prices, or foreign manufacturing.

But Reuters interviews with executives and lobbyists who met with him at the White House reveal a Trump who is very different from his uncompromising and demanding @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle.

Here are some of the examples to illustrate the difference in tone:

What he tweeted about automakers:

Jan. 3 - General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!

Jan. 5 - Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.

What he told automakers at Jan. 24 White House meeting:

“We’re reducing taxes very substantially and we’re reducing unnecessary regulations. We are going to make the process much more simple for the auto companies and for everybody else that wants to do business in the United States."

What he tweeted about manufacturers:

Dec. 2 - Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!

Dec 6 - Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!

Dec. 12 - Lockheed Martin: The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.

What he told manufacturers at Jan. 23 White House meeting:

"We're going to be cutting regulation massively ... The problem with the regulation that we have right now is that you can't do anything."

What he tweeted about drugmakers:

March 7 - I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!

What he told drugmakers on Jan. 31 White House meeting

"We're also gonna be streamlining the process, so that, from your standpoint, when you have a drug, you can actually get it approved if it works, instead of waiting for many, many years."