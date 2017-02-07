Feb 7 President Donald Trump's tweets on various companies have drawn much attention, but with the Dow hitting a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also poised to hit a fresh peak, the impact on the shares of those companies has been mostly short lived. Following is a list of companies targeted in Trump's tweets: Boeing : The Dow component was targeted by Trump in a Dec. 6 tweet that criticized costs for the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company. Shares closed that session little changed and have since jumped nearly 8 percent through Monday's close. United Technologies Corp : Trump tweeted on Nov. 24 about working on a deal with the Dow component to keep jobs at its Carrier unit in Indiana. Shares gained 0.6 percent in the session following the Thanksgiving holiday and have advanced more than 2 percent through Monday. Lockheed Martin Corp : Trump on Dec. 12 tweeted about the U.S. defense company's F-35 fighter jet program, calling it "out of control." Lockheed Martin shares fell 2.5 percent on the day of the tweet, but have recovered somewhat since and were down 1.6 percent as of Monday's close. Lockheed Martin has outperformed the NYSE Arca Defense index , which has fallen 2.6 percent over the same time frame. General Motors Co : Trump on Jan. 3 threatened a "big border tax" on GM for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico. GM's shares fell briefly in premarket trade following the tweets, but have since gained nearly 6 percent through Monday's close. On Tuesday, shares were down more than 5 percent after the automaker's quarterly earnings release. Ford Motor : Shares are down 0.3 percent since Trump tweeted on Nov. 17 the company would keep jobs in Kentucky. Fiat Chrysler : Trump applauded the company on Twitter on Jan. 9 for plans to invest in Michigan and Ohio plants. U.S.-listed shares of the stock are down nearly more than 2 percent through Monday's close. Toyota Motor Corp: Trump, who campaigned on promises to keep manufacturing business in the United States, tweeted on Jan. 5 that he would impose a fee if the Japanese automaker built its Corolla cars for the U.S. market in Mexico. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares ended Jan. 6 down 0.6 pct and have slumped more than 6 percent since then, as one of the few stocks targeted that has continued to struggle. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler and Meredith Mazzilli)