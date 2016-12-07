FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump defends his comments on Boeing, sees markets going up -NBC interview
December 7, 2016 / 1:12 PM / in 10 months

Trump defends his comments on Boeing, sees markets going up -NBC interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Donald Trump said companies should welcome his actions because they will prosper under his administration, the U.S. President-elect told NBC on Wednesday, one day after Boeing Co’s shares took a hit when he used Twitter to criticize one of its high-profile projects.

Trump said he spoke with the head of Boeing on Tuesday about the cost of its work regarding new presidential planes, and “we’re going to work it out.” He added: “That’s what I‘m here for. I‘m going to negotiate prices.”

Trump added that markets should welcome his actions. “I don’t know...how people are unnerved. It’s just the opposite. Frankly, I think we’re going to go up.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu

