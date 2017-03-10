By Joseph Ax and Grant Smith
NEW YORK, March 10 The Trump National Golf Club
in Westchester County, New York, has a magnificent course. Just
ask its namesake, U.S. President Donald Trump, who until
recently was quoted on its website saying the club "provides
more than a membership – it's a true luxury lifestyle."
The business is worth more than $50 million and yielded more
than $10 million from 2015 to early 2016, according to the
financial disclosure form Trump filed last May. But seven months
earlier, an attorney for Trump filed a lawsuit against the town
of Ossining, New York, seeking lower taxes, claiming the course
was worth only $1.4 million.
The lawsuit, which remains pending, has left at least one
local official worried that taking a tough negotiating stance
against a business owned by the world's most powerful political
figure puts her town of 25,000 residents at risk of retribution.
"Are we, the puny town of Ossining, going to choose to go up
against the president's company?" said Dana Levenberg, the town
supervisor. "I wouldn't want to do anything that has negative
repercussions for the town of Ossining."
Ethics experts said disagreements between Trump businesses
and local governments create unavoidable conflicts of interest,
since the federal government is a key source of funding and
other benefits for municipalities and counties.
Over decades as a hard-charging businessman, Trump has been
embroiled in numerous legal battles with local governments, from
lawsuits to property tax appeals to zoning fights.
At least half a dozen disputes, including the Westchester
lawsuit, remained unresolved as the Trump presidency began in
late January.
"Donald Trump has shown to date that he can play hardball in
these kinds of disputes," said Noah Bookbinder, executive
director of the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and
Ethics. "I would imagine any local official would at least have
a moment of pause before going as hard as they otherwise would
against the Trump companies."
But some local officials said they would handle
Trump-related disputes in the same manner as any other, without
fear or favor.
In Florida's Palm Beach County, where a Trump golf course
was challenging its tax bill, the county mayor, Paulette
Burdick, allowed that Trump's position as president "would pop
into my mind" but insisted that officials treat every resident
equally.
A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment. The Trump Organization also did not respond to requests
for comment.
Although federal conflicts of interest law does not apply to
the president, Trump has nevertheless faced criticism since his
election about the potential conflicts posed by his business
empire. Past officeholders have generally placed their assets in
a blind trust to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
Trump, however, has refused to do so, instead turning over
day-to-day management of his companies to his two adult sons
without divesting his stake. Ethics experts have said that
solution does nothing to address the problem, since Trump still
stands to profit from businesses that remain under the control
of his immediate family.
According to public records and interviews with officials,
Trump's pending tax disputes at the time of his inauguration
included cases in Florida, where his lawyers challenged the tax
bills for two Trump-owned golf courses; Washington, D.C., where
Trump's new hotel sued the district over its assessment; and
Chicago, where Trump's company filed multiple lawsuits seeking
property tax relief for a hotel.
New York City records show Trump companies were seeking tax
breaks for commercial space at both Trump Tower and Trump
International Hotel and Tower. The president also filed appeals
in Los Angeles County over the value of his Beverly Hills
mansion.
Over the years, Trump has repeatedly brought lawsuits
against Palm Beach, Florida, for various issues related to
Mar-A-Lago, his "winter White House," though no case is active.
His golf courses also frequently require permits from local
governments for construction and development.
Federal decisions on everything from antiterrorism funding
to infrastructure projects can have an outsized impact on states
and cities.
The mere appearance of a possible quid pro quo "undermines
public confidence," said Larry Noble, the general counsel for
the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan group dedicated to
democratic reform.
"It just distorts the decision-making field," he said.
"There are numerous ways a president can help a local government
– or not."
Not all local officials share Levenberg's concerns.
In Palm Beach County, Steven Abrams is both a county
commissioner and the chairman of the value adjustment board,
which handles tax appeals, placing him squarely in the middle of
the issue. But he said Trump's status would have no impact on
the process.
"There are pretty standard formulas for determining"
property values, he said. "There's not a lot of room for
discretion based on who you are."
For her part, Levenberg said the prospect of going up
against the president's business is "really scary."
But she said she has become more emboldened in recent months
after receiving supportive emails from residents urging her to
hold the line.
"You should be paying your share of taxes," she said. "You
need to shoulder your part of the community burden. And if
you're not doing it, that means everybody is picking up the
slack for you."
