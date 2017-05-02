(Corrects third paragraph to say "require a super-majority"
instead of "request a super-majority")
WASHINGTON May 2 The top Republican in the U.S.
Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion
that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the
ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.
"There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis
that is not interested in changing the way the Senate operates
on the legislative calendar," Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell told reporters.
McConnell was responding to a question about a tweet in
which Trump suggested changing the rules so that legislation
could pass on a simple majority vote. Currently, the rules
require a super-majority of 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by
Eric Walsh)