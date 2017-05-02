By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed
a government shutdown later this year in a post on Twitter on
Tuesday that also urged Republicans to consider changing Senate
rules to make it easier to pass spending and other bills without
any Democratic support.
"Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix
mess!" he wrote.
Trump also backed the so-called "nuclear option" for
legislation but added that the party could strengthen its hand
by winning more Senate seats in the 2018 congressional election.
Democrats - and some Republicans - quickly denounced his
call to close the federal government in a spending fight just as
both parties were closing in on a final measure to fund agencies
through September.
"Here we saw Democrats and Republicans working together in
the best traditions of the Senate, and the president disparages
it in a way that’s destructive," Democratic Senate Leader Chuck
Schumer said.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the
Senate, told reporters: "I just don’t agree."
Trump said his fellow Republicans had to acquiesce to
Democratic demands in a government spending bill negotiated this
week because the party's majority was too slim to win the 60
Senate votes that would have been needed if Democrats had chosen
to block the legislation with a filibuster.
Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-seat U.S. Senate.
"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans
and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are
not there! We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or
change the rules now to 51%," Trump wrote on Twitter
Both parties signed off on the spending bill to fund the
federal government through September to avert a government
shutdown, with Republicans and Democrats both claiming some
political victories.
Despite Trump's tweets suggesting he would be willing to let
U.S. government funding lapse later this year in an effort to
pressure Democrats to agree to more of his budget priorities,
top Republicans have touted this week's budget deal.
"After years of partisan bickering and gridlock, this bill
is a clear win for the American people," Trump himself said
later on Tuesday at a White House event.
Republicans last forced a government closure in 2013 for 17
days. Democrats said Trump would shoulder the blame for any
shutdown now.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy called Trump's threat "a
sour and shameful note to kick off negotiations" for next year's
spending plan, pointing to billions of dollars of losses
triggered by the shutdown four years ago.
In the House, also led by Republicans, Speaker Paul Ryan
took a more muted response. "We've got a long ways to go between
now and September," he told reporters.
Some conservatives applauded Trump's call for ending the
supermajority needed in the Senate to pass major legislation.
Representative Trent Franks, pointing to the compromise spending
bill moving to the House and Senate floors this week, said
Democrats have a "choke hold" on bills despite being in the
minority.
Senate leaders have already allowed the "nuclear option" to
ease through judicial and executive-branch nominees with a
simple majority of 51 votes.
In 2013, Democrat Harry Reid deployed it for lower-level
nominees but left it in place for Supreme Court nominees. Last
month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expanded that move
to secure approval of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil
Gorsuch.
But Cornyn, speaking to reporters, said using it to muscle
through legislation without a consensus could lead to "really
bad policy" on a number of issues: "It’s a real mistake."
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, David Morgan and
Richard Cowan)