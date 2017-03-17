FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to name New York lawyer to lead Justice Dept civil unit -source
March 17, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 5 months ago

Trump to name New York lawyer to lead Justice Dept civil unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

Conway, the husband of Trump's senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, is a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He has represented Philip Morris International Inc, Cardinal Health Inc and the National Football League among many corporate clients.

He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The White House also had no immediate comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

