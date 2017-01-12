FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. farmers ask Trump to stay the course on Cuba
January 12, 2017

U.S. farmers ask Trump to stay the course on Cuba

Marc Frank

1 Min Read

HAVANA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. farm and agri-business groups sent President-elect Donald Trump a letter on Thursday asking him to maintain and build upon progress made by the Obama administration in relations with Cuba.

Signatories included a wide range of agricultural trade groups, from the American Farm Bureau and American Feed Industry Association to the soy bean, corn, rice, wheat, peas, beans, cattle, poultry lobbies and other associations

The letter was arranged by the Washington-based Engage Cuba Coalition and USA Rice. (Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

